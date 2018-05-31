For the first time in 30 years, Pride of Baltimore II won't sail this summer after funding shortfall

The twin raked masts and white sails of the Pride of Baltimore II won't be visible in the Chesapeake Bay this summer for the first time in the ship’s 30-year history, after the nonprofit that operates it was unable to raise enough to sail.

The distinctive ship is a recreation of the 19th-century clipper that sailed from Baltimore during the War of 1812. Since 1988, it has sailed around the nation and the world as an ambassador for Baltimore and Maryland and is fixture in the Inner Harbor.

Rick Scott, director of the nonprofit Pride of Baltimore Inc., said it was incredibly difficult for his team to make the decision not to sail. The ship’s captain has been laid off along with several officer staff, and the ship’s normal crew of 11 wasn’t hired for the season.

“This year has been challenging, stressful, sad and at the same time if I step back and look at the bigger arc of the Pride story, it looks very positive to me,” Scott said.

That’s because the Pride of Baltimore was able to secure new funding from the state, which will pitch in $500,000 to help run the ship for the next five years.

But the first chunk of that money won’t be available until the new budget year that begins in July, and for this year the Pride was still about $200,000 short. So instead of plying the Bay and the seas beyond, the 109-foot ship will remain under wraps at a dock in Canton.

As the state money becomes available, Scott said he will begin reassembling his team and planning for 2019 and further ahead.

“We are really looking forward to using this time for strategic planning,” Scott said.

Scott said that tall ships around the country are struggling to make ends meet and that the finances of the Pride of Baltimore had been shaky since the financial crisis in 2008. Since then the nonprofit had been spending down its endowment to cover the ship’s $1.2 million budget. That money was almost all gone by 2016.

“It’s very difficult for a traditionally built tall ship to support itself,” Scott said.

If a donor stepped forward with more money, Scott said it was possible that the ship could sail this fall. But he said that seems unlikely.

“I’m always looking up to see if there is any money falling out of the sky,” Scott said.

The original Pride of Baltimore sank in 1986, killing its captain and three crew members. The new ship has logged more than 250,000 miles, visiting more than 200 ports in 40 countries.

