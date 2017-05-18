City officials argue to keep Preakness in Baltimore, at Pimlico

As Baltimore officials argue to keep the Preakness Stakes in the city, they say they won't abandon the longtime site of the marquee race in Park Heights in favor of another city location.

The Stronach Group, the Ontario-based owner of the 147-year-old Pimlico Race Course — the race's home — has expressed concern about the condition not only of the Northwest Baltimore venue but of the surrounding neighborhood. The rate of violent crime in Park Heights is 14 percent higher than the city's as a whole. A man was killed Monday just blocks from the track.

But Mayor Catherine Pugh and City Council President Bernard "Jack" Young said they are committed to Park Heights. Others said finding another location would be problematic because there are few undeveloped city parcels large enough to accommodate a track.

"Pimlico offers a lot of possibility," Pugh said. "I'm old enough to remember Pimlico race track when the big restaurant was there and everybody went there. Retail was more robust. I just think it's a great community to invest in."

Young would consider any discussion of a new site for the Triple Crown race to be a "non-starter," spokesman Lester Davis said.

"He's very clear and unequivocal," Davis said. "That location and facility is critical to the resurgence of the Park Heights community. Downtown is doing great and doesn't need a racetrack, but the Park Heights community would really flourish with a world-class track."

Stronach has said it might not make sense to spend $300 million to $500 million to rebuild the worn track, which stages just 12 racing days a year, when it could move the Preakness to the track it owns in Laurel.

Laurel Park, which runs 150 racing days, is located midway between Baltimore and Washington.

But Tim Ritvo, chief operating officer of Stronach's racing division, said the company has not given up on "any options" for Pimlico.

Asked whether an alternative city location could be considered, Ritvo replied in a text message: "We are open to discuss anything. We are truly dedicated to make the Preakness a major premier destination."

William H. Cole, president and CEO of the Baltimore Development Corp., noted that "over the years others have contemplated a relocated Pimlico."

"For me," he said, "the ideal location is where it exists today."

He said the track could anchor a redevelopment of Park Heights.

Tthe "location itself is not challenging, in that it is currently situated right off Interstate 83," he said. "It's not like it's far off the beaten path."

Then there is the issue of the area needed for a track. Pimlico Race Course and its surrounding land takes up more than 125 acres.

"When you're looking at a massive facility like this, it's going to be very hard to find a suitable location," Cole said.

Clifton Park and and Port Covington are among the areas that could possibly accommodate a large structure. Port Covington is the site of the $5.5 billion development led by Under Armour founder and CEO Kevin Plank, a waterfront mixed-use community to include a new headquarters for Under Armour, housing, restaurants, shops and a manufacturing plant.

"A track is not being considered for Port Covington," said John Maroon, a spokesman for Sagamore Development, Plank's real estate firm. A track, he said, is "not in the plan and not under consideration."

Pugh has floated the idea of establishing a tax increment financing zone for Park Heights. The city would sell bonds to fund infrastructure for development in the area.

She said she wants to see events at the race course year-round.

"There's nowhere else in the city where 1,000 people can come to and park for free, whether it's a catering evening, a wedding, a reunion or whatever," Pugh said. "This offers a great opportunity to look at what that investment should look like.

"I do think fixing up Pimlico will generate more interest for the Park Heights community and the Reisterstown Road corridor."

Pimlico is bordered by Park Heights, Mount Washington, Glen, and Sinai Hospital.

Park Heights contains more than 2,000 vacant lots and buildings, the Maryland Stadium Authority reported February in a study of the track.

"Unfortunately, it's a high-crime area," Ritvo said.

The authority said there have been "very few reported incidents affecting Preakness attendees." The Preakness reported record attendance of 135,256 in 2016, and generates more than $30 million each year.

"The scenario that would really be interesting would be the redevelopment of Park Heights because that has to happen anyways," said economist Anirban Basu, CEO of the Baltimore-based Sage Policy Group. "The issue is lack of capital," Basu said.

Stronach has said it won't foot the bill to rebuild Pimlico, but Ritvo said the company is willing to explore a public-private partnership. It's too soon to tell how much appetite the state might have to help.

"No one could say that we haven't tried," Ritvo said this week.

Baltimore Sun reporter Luke Broadwater contributed to this story

