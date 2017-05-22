Kevin Plank's foundation funds summer jobs for Cherry Hill students

Under Armour boss Kevin Plank's charitable fund announced Monday that it will pay for 40 summer jobs in the maritime industry this year for students at a Cherry Hill public school.

Students from New Era Academy High School will spend a month working for employers including the Maryland Port Authority, the Coast Guard Yard and shipping companies.

Plank adviser Alicia Wilson announced the jobs program at the Baltimore Rowing Club, which overlooks the Patapsco River and stands across the river from Plank's planned Port Covington development.

New Era principal Kia Harper said the opportunities will allow students in the school's transport technology program to put what they've learned into use in the workplace.

"This opportunity is bridging the gap between what students learn and what they will do," she said. "When our children look across the water and they see all those ships and they see the water and those boats, they can see that that belongs to them."

Plank's fund, the Cupid Foundation, is chipping in $60,000 to cover the cost of the summer jobs, which are organized under the city's YouthWorks program and pay minimum wage.

The foundation will contribute another $90,000 to the program, Wilson said.

The YouthWorks program is backed by a mix of public and private money and aims to offer 14 to 21-year-olds 8,000 jobs over the summer.

Some 14,000 people applied for the positions.

Harper said students had participated in the past but Plank's donation guarantees spots for the school and makes it easier for students to secure work relevant to their studies.