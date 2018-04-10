Person struck by CSX train in Baltimore near Howard Street Tunnel

A man was struck by a CSX Transportation train near the Howard Street Tunnel in Baltimore early Tuesday, officials said.

The man’s identity was not released. He was taken to a hospital in “serious” condition after the incident, according to Fire Department spokeswoman Blair Skinner. The incident happened just after 2 a.m. near the mouth of the tunnel on the tracks near Cathedral Street and West Mount Royal Avenue.

“At CSX safety is our highest priority in the communities we serve,” the railroad said in a statement. “We remind the public that any activity on or near a rail line can be dangerous.”

The train had been traveling from Philadelphia to Baltimore, CSX said.

“CSX appreciates the Baltimore City First Responders who responded to this incident,” the railroad said in its statement.

