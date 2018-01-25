Baltimore photographer Noah Scialom dies at age 28

Noah Lewis Scialom, a Baltimore photographer whose work appeared in The Baltimore Sun, City Paper and numerous publications of the Baltimore Sun Media Group, ended his life Tuesday, according to his wife of seven months, Lily Herman, a poet.

He was 28.

Mr. Scialom, whose feature work was varied, earned a reputation as a Baltimore street photographer as he chronicled city neighborhoods with his camera.

In 2015, a selection of his street photography was published in a Baltimore Sun Darkroom feature.

Van Smith, a former City Paper reporter and friend, said that Mr. Scialom was a “wonderful young photographer who was well known in Baltimore.”

“Former City Paper photographers are a tight-knit group, because there are so few of us. And the leanings of that publication often threw them into Baltimore’s fringe and most disenfranchised neighborhoods,” wrote Jim Burger, a Remington photographer who retired from The Baltimore Sun and the Baltimore City Paper, in an email.

“Those who couldn’t function under such circumstances didn’t last very long, but that’s where Noah thrived,” Mr. Burger said. “He practically disappeared when he worked, seamlessly blending in with what was around him and putting everyone at ease. Then he brought back images of joy, or sadness, or strife, but always unflinching and genuine.”

In a 2015 video produced by the Baltimore Sun, Mr. Scialom described the scenes of Baltimore and its people “like a theater.”

“It’s almost like I’m a theater photographer just as much as I’m a street photographer,” he said.

He commented that he could easily shoot 500 photos in a day on the streets of Charm City, then go out the next day and shoot 500 more, all different.

“A lot of people come to Baltimore and they feel that there’s not much to do, that it’s dead, but it’s just that you have to go out and discover,” he said in the video.

“It’s a city that makes you get out, and if you are comfortable doing that and just walking and discovering on your own, you’ll find that there’s so much, like every street has some weird story and some thing happening.”

If you need help or know someone who does, the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline can be reached at 1-800-273-8355.