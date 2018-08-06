National Night Out events planned across Maryland

Equipped with dunk tanks, snowballs and face paint, police and firefighters across Maryland plan to mingle with the communities they serve during National Night Out events Tuesday.

Every county in Maryland and Baltimore City will host events for National Night Out, the 35th annual nationwide initiative to foster community between law enforcement officials and the public and raise crime awareness.

In Anne Arundel County, law enforcement agencies will host events at at least 10 venues, including five in Annapolis. The free events will include include food and drink vendors, displays by local fire and police departments, contests and giveaways.

In Towson, police will face off with local residents in a tug-of-war match. The Towson event is one of more than 40 across Baltimore County. Towson’s event, at the Baltimore County Historic Courthouse, will also incorporate kid-friendly activities such as face-painting and Hula Hooping. Organizers are asking guests to bring clothing, toiletries, nonperishable food and other items to donate to the Student Support Network, which assists homeless children in the county.

Elsewhere in the county, events will include children’s activities, live music and other benefits for nonprofits.

Baltimore will host about 50 National Night Out events at locations across the city. The events come on the heels of the latest Ceasefire weekend, which aimed to quell violence in the city. Five people were shot and one died during the weekend.

Several fire and police departments in Carroll County will host National Night Out events. The Mount Airy Police Department, among the county’s newest law enforcement branches, will host its first National Night Out, with free shaved ice, a dunk tank and food vendors. Other events are slated for Manchester, New Windsor, Sykesville and Taneytown.

Harford County’s National Night Out will also give visitors a chance to dunk police and fire officials. Seven fire and police departments will converge on the Aberdeen Target Tuesday from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., when guests can eat free snow cones, cotton candy and listen to live DJ music.

And in Howard County, National Night Out will host events at more than 30 sites, with a kick-off event in Maple Lawn.

smeehan@baltsun.com

twitter.com/sarahvmeehan