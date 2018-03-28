Baltimore Sen. Nathaniel Oaks, facing corruption trial, resigns from Maryland General Assembly

State Sen. Nathaniel T. Oaks, who is facing trials on federal corruption and obstruction of justice charges, is resigning from his office effective 9 a.m. on Thursday, according to the Senate president’s office.

The 71-year-old Baltimore Democrat submitted his resignation letter Wednesday night after the Maryland Senate’s evening session. Oaks made no public remarks and declined to talk with reporters before and after the session.

Federal prosecutors allege that Oaks took bribes from an informant who posed as a businessman in exchange for help getting government grants and other assistance. He’s set to go on trial on fraud charges in that case on April 16.

But the U.S. District Court calendar shows that Oaks has a scheduled “motions hearing” on Thursday at 11 a.m., two hours after his resignation takes effect. It is unclear what the hearing will focus on and his attorneys could not be reached for comment.

Oaks also is charged with obstruction of justice for allegedly sabotaging another investigation by tipping off the target. That case is scheduled for trial in August.

Oaks was indicted in federal court on the bribery charges in the final days of the 2017 General Assembly session. Obstruction of justice charges were brought in November.

He continued to serve as one of Maryland’s 47 state senators.

On his way to Wednesday’s evening Senate session from his office, Oaks declined to speak with a Baltimore Sun reporter. He was accompanied on the walk by Del. Bilal Ali of Baltimore. About half an hour into the Senate session, former senator Larry Young — who was expelled in 1998 over ethics charges — sat outside the Senate and waited to see what Oaks would do.

Young said that he’s been friends with Oaks for 40 years and had talked with him about the decision to resign. After the Senate session ended, Oaks and Young huddled in the Senate lounge.

It was after that when Oaks privately submitted his resignation letter to Senate President Thomas V. Mike Miller Jr.

Last month, Oaks was stripped of his committee assignments by Miller, a rare step that diminished his influence in the legislature.

The General Assembly’s Joint Committee on Legislative Ethics had been investigating Oaks, but federal prosecutors asked the members to put their work on hold.

Oaks was convicted in 1989 of stealing more than $10,000 from his campaign account while he was a member of the House of Delegates. He also was convicted of perjury and misconduct in office, and was given a five-year suspended sentence and ordered to perform 500 hours of community service.

Oaks won his seat back in the 1994 election, and served in the House until early 2017, when he was appointed to the Senate to replace a senator who resigned due to ill health. His salary as a state senator is $50,330 per year.

Oaks has been a fixture in city politics for nearly four decades. He lost his first bid for the House of Delegates by six votes in 1978. Four years later, in 1982, he prevailed, and won a second term in 1986.

A 1994 profile of Oaks in The Baltimore Sun said he was well known for public antics. At a University of Maryland basketball game that he attended as a guest of the campus chancellor, Oaks got into a post-game shouting match with then-coach Lefty Driesell, who reportedly suggested that they settle the argument like men in the locker room.

In 1987, Oaks got in a scuffle in an Annapolis restaurant with a fellow delegate.

The following year The Sun reported that he had billed both his campaign account and the taxpayers for many expenses, including out-of-state travel. He was convicted of stealing more than $10,000 from his re-election fund, as well as perjury and misconduct in office.

The Sun reported that between his conviction and sentencing, Oaks wandered around Annapolis, a delegate in name only. He agreed at the time that it would be too embarrassing to take his place in committee hearings or on the floor of the House of Delegates. He did, however, file for his daily legislative expenses, attend political receptions and dine with lobbyists. He even managed to land a four-day junket to Miami, courtesy of Korean evangelist Sun Myung Moon, The Sun reported.

When he was convicted in 1989, Oaks automatically lost his House seat. At Oaks’ request, a Baltimore judge in 1990 struck the conviction from his record and replaced it with probation before judgment.

