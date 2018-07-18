Man swims naked in Baltimore's Inner Harbor

In April, an unidentified man was seen jogging naked through the city streets. On Wednesday, a man swam naked in Baltimore’s Inner Harbor.

Baltimore Sun photographer Kim Hairston happened to be on assignment near the Maryland Science Center at about 9:40 a.m. and caught the man on camera.

It wasn’t until he swam to the dock and emerged that she discovered he was nude.

“It was just odd,” she said.

The man got out of the water and started getting dressed. Hairston said she saw police officers approach the man and talk with him for several minutes.

Police said the call was categorized as a behavioral crisis.

“You’re just stunned when you see something like that because it’s the Inner Harbor,” Hairston said.

The water in the Inner Harbor is not safe for swimming due to high levels of fecal bacteria. Despite environmentalists’ goal of creating a “swimmable” harbor by 2020, the water routinely receives failing grades for quality.

ctkacik@baltsun.com

twitter.com/xtinatkacik