Rosenstein calls for bold approach to violent crime during NAACP speech in Baltimore

Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein cited the history of the NAACP and some of its most prominent past members, including the Rev. Martin Luther King, in calling on Tuesday for a bold but measured approach in addressing the increasing problem of violent crime in American cities.

The former top Maryland federal prosecutor delivered his remarks to kick-start Tuesday’s slate of activities at the 108th NAACP National Convention, a gathering of speakers and delegates from across the United States being held at the Baltimore Convention Center through Wednesday.

Rosenstein told delegates that even as King pursued a path of civil disobedience in his civil rights efforts during the 1950s and 1960s, he also cited the importance of observing just laws. He added that a task force on crime and public safety ordered by Attorney General Jeff Sessions several months ago is to deliver its preliminary recommendations this week — and is scheduled to issue a final report to President Donald Trump in 2018.

“We are developing new programs and strategies to work with communities and state and local agencies to reduce crime. Our goal is not to fill prisons. Our goal is to save lives,” Rosenstein said, to applause.

Prominent members of the NAACP speak at the opening press conference for the NAACP National Convention, which will run through Wednesday, July 26. (Algerina Perna / Baltimore Sun) Prominent members of the NAACP speak at the opening press conference for the NAACP National Convention, which will run through Wednesday, July 26. (Algerina Perna / Baltimore Sun) See more videos

He shared no further details on the task force or its findings so far.

But the federal prosecutor did share several anecdotes from his years in Baltimore. Each underscored the conviction that as difficult as the problems of crime and violence may be, adherence to the law is essential in a just society, and so is developing trust between law enforcement and the community, a process he described as a "two-way street."

He cited the final case he handled in his former role: the prosecution of seven Baltimore police officers accused of corruption in the line of duty.

Such cases are “extremely important,” he said, as law enforcement officials have a “special responsibility to follow the rules,” and he said "building confidence in law enforcement is one of our biggest challenges."

But he cautioned the delegates not to conclude that most police officers are bad.

"Those corrupt officers do not represent all police," he said. "Most officers are honorable people trying every day to do the right thing.

“Citizens [also] have an obligation to show respect for the police,” he said. “Building a good relationship is a two-way street. We all need to help build relationships based on mutual respect.”

“You want less crime. You want your rights protected. You want the law applied fairly. The Department of Justice and I share your goals,” Rosenstein said.

"Let’s work together and make sure that every American can fulfill their full potential."

An earlier version of this article incorrectly described Rod Rosenstein’s former position in Maryland.