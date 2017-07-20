Facing a changing political landscape, NAACP national convention comes to Baltimore

The last time the NAACP held its national convention in Baltimore, in 2000, the speakers included then-President Bill Clinton and the two men who were vying to replace him, Al Gore and George W. Bush.

Seventeen years later, much has changed, in the country and for the nation’s oldest and largest civil rights organization. For one thing, President Donald Trump is not expected to appear, and in fact, some of the convention’s seminars and speeches will address what some believe are potential threats his administration poses to the civil rights organization’s core beliefs.

“Donald Trump is president of the United States, and, quite frankly we’re not clear what his agenda is,” said Leon W. Russell, chairman of the NAACP’s board of directors. “We have to respond to protect the advances that we’ve made.

“We would continue to do that no matter who is in the White House.”

Organizers expect 5,000 to 6,000 people to attend the seven-day gathering at the Baltimore Convention Center. It begins Thursday with ACT-SO, the NAACP’s Afro-Academic, Cultural, Technological and Scientific Olympics for high school students, but the business of the convention gets underway over the weekend. Sunday morning, for example, will feature a seminar “Six Months into the Trump Presidency: Strategies of Progressive Legal Organizations.”

The NAACP, which is headquartered in Baltimore, invited Trump to speak, as it has all previous presidents, a spokesman for the organization said, but as of Wednesday had not heard back.

A White House spokeswoman said Wednesday Trump would not attend. "We have declined but look forward to dialogue with them," Sarah Huckabee Sanders said.

Tessa Hill-Aston, who heads the Baltimore City NAACP chapter, has been trying for years to bring the convention back to town. In fact, she mistakenly announced in 2014 that the city had been selected for 2016, but it was just one of the finalists for the gathering, which instead went to Cincinnati.

“I got bumped,” she said. “But when you’re working on events, you always wish you had more time to prepare, so we had another year.

“It’s a beautiful thing,” she said, and noted a recent trip downtown where hotels told her they were booking up. “I’m happy as I can be — there’s lots to showcase in Baltimore.”

The convention’s arrival in Baltimore is particularly timely: On Monday, former U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder is scheduled to speak at the convention about how the Justice Department’s civil rights enforcement has changed since Trump’s election — something the city experienced first-hand.

In January, in the final days of President Obama’s administration, Baltimore officials entered into a consent decree with the Justice Department to reform the city’s police department. But the effort has seen less support e from Trump’s Attorney General, Jeff Sessions.

The Justice Department investigated city police after the 2015 death of Freddie Gray in custody. Investigators reported that oficers routinely engaged in unconstitutional and discriminatory practices, largely in the city’s poor, black neighborhoods.

But Sessions has expressed “grave concerns” over such decrees, and tried, unsuccessfully, to delay its implementation.

“We are at a pivotal moment right now,” said Ngozi Ndulue, the NAACP’s senior director of criminal justice programs. “We’ve had really strong federal leadership trying to move forward on criminal justice reform, but now with the Trump administration, there’s really a clear signal people are interested in going backward.”

The number of black men dying at the hands of police is a concern to the NAACP, Russell said. While saying he did not want to draw too close an equivalence, he noted that lynchings and other violent acts against blacks motivated activists to found the NAACP 108 years ago.

“We have the responsibility to raise issues of civil rights and social justice with our government,” Russell said.

Convention goers will address a range of issues: mass incarceration, voting rights, health care, economic development, the environment and education. The NAACP will release a report of a task force that has been studying charter schools, which have a strong advocate in a high place: U.S. Education Secretary Betsy DeVos. But the NAACP has several concerns, including that charters may draw funds from regular public schools, and at last year’s convention passed a resolution calling for a moratorium on their expansion.

“We’re not saying we hate charter schools,” Russell said. “But they have to be part of the public education provided in an equitable and accessible format.”

Several Washington lawmakers are expected to speak, including Maryland’s senators, Ben Cardin and Chris Van Hollen, their Senate colleagues Bernie Sanders, Kamala Harris, Cory Booker and Tammy Duckworth, and Rep. Elijah Cummings of Baltimore.

Other participants include the Georgetown professor and author Michael Eric Dyson and the Baltimore-based Black Lives Matter activist DeRay Mckesson.

With Gov. Larry Hogan out of the town for much of the duration of the convention, Lt. Gov. Boyd Rutherford will attend instead, spokeswoman Amelia Chasse said. Mayor Catherine Pugh will welcome the conventioneers to town.

Several celebrities will participate as well, including Iyanla Vanzant, the inspirational speaker, actor Danny Glover, “Black-ish” actress Yara Shahidi, and Chadwick Boseman, who portrayed Jackie Robinson in the movie “42.”

Boseman stars as Baltimore native Thurgood Marshall in a new movie to be screened as part of the convention before its wider release later this year.