Critical review of Maryland Transit Administration finds lack of expertise, numerous other problems

Maryland’s top public transit official promised to make extensive changes to his agency after an independent report identified numerous problems including poor communication, lack of expertise, insufficient use of technology and failure to follow industry standards.

“We are already taking steps in the right direction,” said Kevin Quinn, administrator of the Maryland Transit Administration.

The MTA asked the American Public Transportation to review its operations after it shut down Baltimore’s Metro Subway line for nearly a month this winter to make emergency track repairs.

Quinn released a summary of the report’s findings Thursday, and said reforms are under way. He said, however, that the MTA’s full action plan in response to the report is still in the works.

Quinn said the reviewers gave “an absolutely honest take on our system.”

Among the findings:

» The MTA’s engineering and operations departments did not regularly discuss critical maintenance standards.

» Employees were not all using software systems that document inspections and work orders.

» Inspectors were using paper forms to log their observations.

» There was a high turnover and open positions among managerial staff.

In addition, the MTA document that guided the decision to shut down the tracks — called a “field guide” — was not written to industry standards, the review found.

The field guide called for a shutdown due to an issue with the gauge face angle, a measurement of wear on the tracks, which is what triggered February’s closure and repairs. But Quinn said the industry standard is to review multiple factors when making a decision to shut down tracks, not a single factor.

Quinn said that “a variety of folks” were responsible for writing that field guide in 2017, and some of them are no longer with the MTA.

Quinn said he’s also reorganized some of his staff to improve communication and more clearly define responsibilities. Inspection reports now are being sent to top MTA leaders weekly.

The MTA also plans to give inspectors tablets loaded with inspection software within the next three to four months.

And the state is currently bidding for a new contract for a company to use a specialized train car known as a “geometry car” that periodically runs the tracks to take measurements of wear on the tracks.

The prior contractor gave the MTA piles of raw data that the agency struggled to process, Quinn said. The new contract will require the contractor to explain its data and findings to the MTA.

Quinn could not say how much it would cost for the tablets or the new geometry car contract.

Quinn also announced upcoming repair projects that will affect Metro Subway and Light Rail riders.

The Metro Subway will have single-tracking on weekends between Sept. 14 and Nov. 4 for track maintenance. Riders could experience 10-minute delays.

The Light Rail will be shut down between the Timonium Fairgrounds stop and the Hunt Valley stop between Sept. 14 and Oct. 4. During the closure, Light Rail riders can use the LocalLink bus 93, which already runs between the affected stations.

This work is part of more than $900 million planned investment in rail infrastructure scheduled over the next several years, according to the Maryland Department of Transportation.

This story will be updated.

pwood@baltsun.com

twitter.com/pwoodreporter