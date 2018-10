Three people suffered minor injuries after an MTA bus crashed into another vehicle in downtown Baltimore during rush hour Monday, according to a spokesman.

The incident happened around 4:45 p.m. Another vehicle had attempted to go around the MTA bus on North Eutaw Street when the bus crashed into it. The incident is under investigation, according to Paul Shepard, MTA spokesman.

Three passengers from the bus reported injuries but were not taken to the hospital, Shepard said.

ctkacik@baltsun.com

twitter.com/xtinatkacik