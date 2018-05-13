Casey Cares Foundation hosts Mother's Day magic show for critically ill kids, tea for moms

When Riley Marshall found out she had a brain tumor at an informal eye checkup three years ago, her mother said, the Glen Burnie child didn’t cry.

Instead, Riley nicknamed the tumor “Rodger” and continued to attend school and dance lessons for as long as possible as she underwent eight rounds of oral chemotherapy. When her waist-length brown hair began to fall out as her mother brushed it before a recital, Riley instructed her just to put it in a bun until after the show.

“God picked me because I’m strong,” her mother, Dawn Marshall, recalled her daughter saying. “I can handle it, and I’m going to change the world one day.”

Riley, 12, and her sister, Raegan, 10, spent Mother’s Day decorating doughnuts for their mom with Ravens linebacker Matthew Judon and enjoying a magic show at the Royal Sonesta Harbor Court Baltimore hotel — an event coordinated by the Casey Cares Foundation, which sponsors activities for families with critically ill children.

During the magic show, the foundation and hotel hosted a tea for the children’s mothers in a nearby ballroom. The kids’ room featured a buffet of chicken tenders, hamburger and cheeseburger sliders, hot dogs and fruit. The moms got a more sophisticated spread: tea, scones, sandwiches and a dessert platter.

Sunday’s event was the foundation’s inaugural Mother’s Day tea, dedicated to the mothers who are the “unsung heroes” of their families, said Amy Rosewater, spokeswoman for Casey Cares.

“While the magician is entertaining the kids, the moms get to have tea at one of the nicest hotels in Baltimore,” she said. “They just get to relax; that’s something they don’t get to do.”

Judon posted a photo to his Instagram story of Raegan and Riley with the doughnuts the three of them decorated, polling his 16,600 followers for their favorite.

His fiancee, BrieghAnn, and their 2-year-old son, Aniyah, accompanied him to the event.

“These kids have been through so much in their short time on earth,” Judon said. “This is an opportunity to get away from that for an hour or two and enjoy being a kid.”

He said such interactions are often more inspiring to him than they are to the children, who sometimes don’t recognize the third-year Raven.

“These kids are all fighters,” he said. “They were born fighters. It’s always a story that grabs your heart.”

One of the children gave Ramond Sneed, the hotel’s director of operations, a decorated doughnut. Royal Sonesta donated the space for the charity event, and magician Anthony Ware performed free.

“We’re making sure on Mother’s Day that we’re doing out part,” Sneed said. “It’s a great opportunity for a little outlet for them, a distraction from everyday life.”

Ariella Stein, 10, munched on a fruit skewer at the doughnut-decorating station with her parents as Ware set up for his show.

The Woodholme Elementary fifth-grader underwent six rounds of chemotherapy after being diagnosed with Ewing’s Sarcoma in February 2017. Ariella spent every other week in inpatient hospital care for 10 months and dressed as a nurse for Halloween. She now wears an external fixator cast on her leg, a result of a surgery to save her leg.

The cast comes off in less than a month — June 6, to be precise — a day she and her parents, Erica and David Stein, have been long awaiting.

With such constant hospitalizations, family activities take a back seat, Erica Stein said. Casey Cares previously has gifted them tickets to a Ravens game, the National Aquarium in Baltimore and the movie “Paddington 2.”

“You can’t plan,” she said. “It gives you a chance to do normal things as a family without the stress.”

Asked how she was enjoying the event Sunday, Ariella responded with one word: “Fun!” — and two thumbs up.

“It gives the sick children time to feel normal,” David Stein said. “It gives them experiences they typically don’t get to experience, even though we’d give it all back in a second.”

As the magic show began, Olga Mactavious and her 17-year-old daughter, Eddllyn, a Milford Mill Academy junior, sat in the nearby ballroom enjoying the Mother’s Day tea.

Mactavious called Casey Cares a group of “angels sent from God.” She scrolled through photos on her phone of Eddllyn in her red prom dress — and recalled how her sickle cell anemia landed her back in the hospital after the dance.

God chooses his best soldiers for the hardest wars, Mactavious said.

“This is a hard war,” she said. “But how can you be asking God, ‘why me?’ when he sends you angels?”

