Baltimore Police searching for missing mother, 2 children

Baltimore police are searching for a 26-year-old woman and her two children after they went missing Thursday.

Jamerria Hall and her children, 3-year-old Da’Neira Thomas and 5-year-old Davin Thomas Jr., were last seen in the 5200 block of Wabash Ave. in Northwest Baltimore, according to the Baltimore Police Department.

Jamerria Hall is 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighs 140 pounds, and she was last seen wearing a black shirt, black leggings and pink shoes, police said. Da’Neira Thomas weighs 50 pounds and was last seen wearing a pink shirt and blue jeans, according to police. Davin Thomas Jr. also weighs 50 pounds, and he was last seen wearing a camouflage shirt and pants, police said.

The family may be traveling in a silver 2000 Toyota Avalon with a Maryland tag reading 4DH744.

Anyone with information about their location is asked to call 911.

smeehan@baltsun.com

twitter.com/sarahvmeehan