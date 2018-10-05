North Baltimore apartment water back on after treatment to remove Legionnaires' bacteria

Water restrictions at a north Baltimore apartment complex have been lifted after several residents fell ill with Legionnaires’ disease, according to the manager of the complex and a letter from the health department.

The Baltimore City Health Department lifted the restrictions at The Metropolitan of Baltimore on Loch Raven Boulevard on Thursday, after nearly a month of a partial shutdown. Legionnaire’s disease is a severe form of pneumonia that may spread through airborne water particles.

The department lifted the restrictions following treatment of the water systems throughout the 88-unit apartment, but cautioned residents to get drinking and cooking water from the cold water side of the faucet, according to a letter from the department.

Bob Turner of Allen and Rocks, Inc., which manages the apartment complex, confirmed water usage was back to normal and that The Metropolitan had provided bottled water throughout the restriction period and established a 24-hour hotline to speak to apartment staff.

