Baltimore Metro Subway to reopen Friday after month-long shutdown for emergency repairs

The entire Baltimore Metro Subway will reopen Friday morning​​​​​​, three days earlier than expected, the Maryland Transit Administration announced, after a nearly one-month shutdown for emergency track repairs that officials said couldn’t wait until this summer.

Trains will resume operations at 5 a.m. on the single-line, 15.5-mile heavy rail system, which runs above ground from Owings Mills to Mondawmin and underground between Mondawmin and Johns Hopkins Hospital. The metro has an average of 17,000 daily weekday riders, and roughly 7,500 per day on the weekends.

The MTA is making the service free of charge for Friday through Sunday as a “thank you” to its customers.

The reopening follows inspections of the tracks by MTA, the Federal Transit Administration and federal State Safety Oversight program inspectors, according to MTA Administrator Kevin Quinn.

“The decision to reopen the Metro SubwayLink system came after a thorough inspection of our tracks to ensure their safety and reliability,” Quinn said in a statement. “We are pleased to restore service to our riders earlier than originally planned and appreciate their patience during this time.”

The unexpected shutdown was announced with less than 24 hours’ notice on Feb. 11, after safety evaluations of the tracks, both aboveground and underground, showed they were too worn to safely operate trains, Quinn said. Gov. Larry Hogan set aside $2.2 million in emergency funding to run free coach buses for passengers along the metro route.

Under heavy criticism for the shutdown, the MTA subsequently made public an inspection report that showed that the metro tracks’ condition had violated the agency’s own safety standards since at least November 2016.

A maintenance shutdown already planned for August will still take place; the recent work was to make repairs that couldn’t wait until then, Quinn has said.

“The agency will make every effort to mitigate disruption for our riders of any further work required,” the MTA said in a statement.

cmcampbell@baltsun.com

twitter.com/cmcampbell6