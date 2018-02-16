Second Baltimore Metro shutdown planned for August, MTA says

Amid an emergency monthlong shutdown of Baltimore's Metro system, Maryland Transit Administration officials said Friday that a second closure to repair worn tracks is expected in August.

MTA Administrator Kevin Quinn said the agency was already planning on interrupting service this summer when it shut down the subway line for emergency repairs Monday. The curved sections of track that have been deemed unsafe were previously scheduled to be replaced at that time, until recent inspections revealed the work could not wait, Quinn and state Transportation Secretary Pete Rahn told Baltimore lawmakers gathered in Annapolis.

But even after that work is completed — the Metro is scheduled to reopen March 11 — more repairs to other sections of straight track will still be needed as scheduled this summer, the officials said.

“It was going to be a disruption one way or the other,” Quinn told The Baltimore Sun.

MTA officials won’t know how long the August shutdown will last until they are able to assess what work is left to do after the emergency track replacements, Quinn said.

“And riders will be notified that long ahead of time, not just the weekend before?” Del. Curt Anderson asked.

“That’s right,” Rahn responded.

Deputy Secretary of Transportation James Ports testifies before House Appropriations subcommittee. Dels. Wendell Beitzel, R-Garrett, and Brooke Lierman are in background. (Michael Dresser, Baltimore Sun video) Deputy Secretary of Transportation James Ports testifies before House Appropriations subcommittee. Dels. Wendell Beitzel, R-Garrett, and Brooke Lierman are in background. (Michael Dresser, Baltimore Sun video) SEE MORE VIDEOS

sdance@baltsun.com

twitter.com/ssdance