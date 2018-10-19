Did you win the Mega Millions lottery? Here are the winning numbers

The fever for the Mega Millions lottery with a jackpot of more than $1 billion hit a crescendo when the winning numbers were drawn late Friday.

The winner numbers were: 15 - 23 - 53 - 65 - 70

Mega ball: 7

Did you win?

If so, the $1 billion-plus will be paid out over 20 years — or you can opt for an immediate cash option of $565.6 million.

The jackpot was the biggest in Mega Millions history and the second-largest in lottery history, behind only the $1.586 billion Powerball jackpot in January 2016, according to Maryland Lottery and Gaming.

The most recent Mega Millions jackpot has been building since it was last hit July 24 and a group of 11 co-workers in California shared a $543 million jackpot.

Lottery fever gripped people Friday as the $1 billion drawing drew near. At the Sheetz convenience store and gas station on Md. Route 140 in Westminster, cashiers and customers alike lined up to try their luck at the Mega Millions prize.

“I’d probably give most of it away,” said Westminster resident Tim Smith. “I’d give it away a little at a time — so people don’t have to pay more taxes — and make the working people’s lives a little better.”

Christian Rose had an even more philosophical theory as he traded his cash for two tickets.

“You can’t win if you don’t play,” he joked.