Baltimoreans mark May Day with protests and other acts

A few Baltimore businesses closed and handful of people were arrested downtown Monday for acts of civil disobedience on May Day, the international day of workers' rights.

The Rev. Cortly "C.D." Witherspoon and three other members of the People's Power Assembly were arrested on South Gay Street at rush hour after sitting on the street and linking arms. The four were taken peacefully to a police van while other protesters jeered at officers.

Dozens joined the afternoon protest, which began in McKeldin Square and passed by Baltimore's Immigration and Customs Enforcement offices before heading to Gay Street and City Hall. Many protesters spoke of supporting immigrants amid stepped-up immigration enforcement by the federal government.

Andre Powell, 62, said he came to the protest to highlight the need for better-paying jobs in Baltimore and to support immigrants.

"We feel Baltimore should become a sanctuary city. The immigrant community in Baltimore is a vitally important part of the city," said Powell, a city resident. "They've chosen to settle down here, to raise their families, to make a living, and they should be supported. This country was founded by immigrants from Europe, and we should not be treating immigrants from other countries south of the border any differently than we reached out hands to immigrants from Europe."

The State Farm Insurance agency on Eastern Avenue in Highlandtown was among a handful of Baltimore-area businesses that closed Monday to support the city's immigrant community.

Agency owner David Rosario said he and seven employees headed to the May Day rally in Washington's Dupont Circle, including some of his workers who are beneficiaries of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, or DACA, program. The program gives work permits to undocumented immigrants who came to the country as minors.

"In Baltimore City we have a large Latino and immigrant community, and we need to stand in solidarity with this immigrant community to try to bring change," Rosario said. "We fully understand the immigration issues we're having, but ... reforming this law on families that are here and leaving them not whole is not the right way to bring immigration reform. We cannot have families torn apart to make a point."

In Baltimore, hotel workers represented by Unite Here Local 7 showed support for immigrant workers by wearing buttons that read, "All Races. All Religions. All Immigrants Unite Here."

Tracey Lingo, staff director of the local, estimated that about 1,000 workers at the Baltimore Hilton, Hyatt Regency, Radisson, Doubletree Pikesville and Sheraton Columbia, as well as food service workers at Morgan State University and the Johns Hopkins University, wore buttons to work.

They were among more than 30,000 Unite Here members nationally who took part in May Day protests, walkouts or demonstrations to oppose policies of President Donald Trump's administration that they believe hurt immigrants, Muslims and workers.

