Here's what you need to know about Saturday's March For Our Lives in Washington

Thousands of students across Maryland are boarding trains and buses and hopping in cars headed to Washington this morning to join what is expected to be a crowd of 500,000 at a March For Our Lives rally sparked by the recent school shootings.

The school safety and anti-gun violence movement has been led by the students of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Florida, where a shooting last month left 17 dead at the school.

The Maryland students are marching not just in honor of those who died at Marjory Stoneman Douglas, but also for the two students who were shot Tuesday by a gunman at Great Mills High School in St. Mary’s County.

Here’s what you need to know about today’s march:

« The March For Our Lives Rally will take place on Pennsylvania Avenue in D.C. between 3rd street and 12th street NW. The rally starts at noon.

« “Sibling” rallies will take place around the country. Anna Hilger, a freshman at Baltimore Polytechnic Institute, has organized a Baltimore rally at City Hall at 10 a.m. for students who don’t want to go all the way to D.C.

« Some Anne Arundel County students are planning a rally and march at Lawyers Mall in Annapolis.

« The march is taking place less than two days after the parents of Jaelynn Willey, the 16-year-old girl wounded in the school shooting at Great Mills High School in Southern Maryland, took her off life support and she died.

« At least 3,000 people will board buses in Baltimore, 200 students will leave from Centennial High School in Howard County, and many bus loads are expected to go from Baltimore County and Harford County.

« Major networks are planning all day coverage of the D.C. rally, as well as some focus on the sister rallies taking place in dozens of cities across the country, beginning as early as 6 a.m. on CNN.

« Basketball player Carmelo Anthony, the television network MTV and the civil rights organization NAACP are all helping to send Baltimore area students to the March for Our Lives rally in Washington on Saturday. Anthony tweeted: “Partnering with @MTV @NAACP and my city of Bmore to support #MarchForOurLives,” Anthony, a Baltimore native, posted on Twitter Friday. “Sending over 4,500 kids from Baltimore to the March tomorrow... We've all had #ENOUGH! Proud of our youth for standing up gun violence.”

« Comedy Central filmed a television episode focused on the March for Our Lives rally at a Rockville home where suburban and Baltimore students gathered.

« In the age of school shootings and other threats, schools are being designed and built with security in mind.

CAPTION Students walk out of Franklin High School as part of a nationwide demonstration against gun violence.

