Underground fire sends manhole covers flying from street in downtown Baltimore, hitting one paramedic

An underground fire caused at least four manhole covers to burst from the street in downtown Baltimore on Monday night, according to the Baltimore Fire Department.

A Baltimore Fire Department paramedic was taken to the hospital after being hit by a flying manhole cover near the intersection of Charles and Lexington streets, and two firetrucks were damaged in the explosions, fire department spokeswoman Blair Skinner said. The injuries were non-life-threatening, Skinner said.

Bystanders near the intersection of Charles and Lexington streets reported seeing black smoke billowing into the air before manhole covers exploded Monday evening.

Seeing the smoke, Katherine Kozakevych, a Baltimore resident from Ukraine, left her building, taking her passport and laptop with her. She and her friends were sitting outside when fire officials arrived.

“Maybe 10 minutes later it was big explosion from the ground, like a fire and also smoke, and everybody was evacuated from the street,” she said.

Several nearby businesses were evacuated as a precaution Monday night, Skinner said.

“Anytime there’s an underground fire there’s always a chance of carbon monoxide going into some of the buildings,” she said.

Baltimore’s downtown area has seen a number of flying manhole covers in recent months. In June, witnesses reported that two manhole covers blew off and smoke billowed at Charles and Lombard streets. The cause remained under investigation Tuesday morning.

In early February, news outlets reported that another electrical fire shut down traffic on Charles from Lombard to Redwood streets.

Baltimore Sun reporter Sarah Meehan contributed to this story.

ctkacik@baltsun.com

twitter.com/xtinatkacik