Viewing details announced for Malone children killed in fire

A viewing for the six children killed this month in a tragic fire at their Northeast Baltimore home will be held Sunday, the Malone family said Monday.

The public may call from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Hubbard Funeral Home in Catonsville, according to a message from the children's mother, Katie Malone, posted to the Love for the Malones Facebook page.

A fire on Jan. 12 killed six of Malone's children: Bridgette Anna, 11; Amelia Susan, 10; Amanda Claire, 3; Zoe Juliet, 3; William Francis IV, 2; and Daniel George, 9 months. Katie Malone and her three other children were injured and have been released from the hospital. Malone's husband, Bill Malone, was not at home at the time of the fire.

The cause remains under investigation, fire department spokeswoman Blair Adams said Monday.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in Amelia's name to BARCS and in Bridgette's name to the National Endowment for the Arts, according to the social media post.