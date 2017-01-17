2 Malone children injured in Baltimore house fire released from hospital

Two children injured in a Northeast Baltimore house fire that killed six of their siblings last week have been released from the hospital, a relative said Tuesday.

Jennifer Ward, an in-law, wrote on a GoFundMe page that's raised nearly $300,000 for the family that 4-year-old Jane Malone and 5-year-old Jack Malone were released from the hospital. Their 8-year-old sister Erin was released from the hospital Thursday.

"I am happy to let everyone know that my niece and nephew have been released from the hospital and have joined their big sister at home with their grandparents," Ward wrote.

The fire in the 4200 block of Springwood Ave. had fully engulfed the house by the time firefighters arrived early Thursday morning. The six children who died in the fire were identified on Sunday as Bridgette Anna Malone, 11; Amelia Susan Malone, age 10; Amanda Claire Malone, 3; Zoe Juliet Malone, age 3; William Francis Malone IV, age 2; Daniel George Malone, aged 9 months.

The cause of the fire has not been determined.

cwells@baltsun.com