Portion of Baltimore light rail to shut down July 25-Aug. 11 for track maintenance

The Baltimore light rail will be shut down for track maintenance between North Avenue and Camden Yards for 18 days beginning July 25, the Maryland Transit Administration announced Tuesday.

The shutdown will begin at 4 a.m. on July 25 and end at midnight on Aug. 11, the MTA said. Light-rail service to Penn Station also will be suspended during of the work.

MTA CEO Kevin Quinn said the work involves replacing rail and other track maintenance — “critical,” he said, “to enhance the safety, efficiency and reliability of our service."

“We will do everything possible to minimize the inconvenience to our customers during these necessary repairs,” Quinn said in a statement. “Please plan ahead and allow more time for your travel while we complete this critical rail work.”

A free express shuttle bus will operate between North Avenue and Camden Yards without stopping at other stations, and local buses will stop at each station in between the two. In addition, express buses will run between North Avenue and Penn Station, and between Penn Station and Camden Yards.

The buses will run at 10-, 20- and 30-minute intervals, based on the time of day, the MTA said. Bikes will not be allowed onto the buses.

A team of ambassadors will be waiting to assist MARC riders in finding the buses at Penn Station, the MTA said.

cmcampbell@baltsun.com

twitter.com/cmcampbell6