Video shows rat in bakery case at Lexington Market; stall closed

A bakery stall at Lexington Market has been temporarily closed, after video depicting a live rat checking out the goods inside a display case was posted Thursday on Facebook.

The Health Department closed Buttercup Bakery and another stall.

Lexington Market’s Facebook account announced Thursday evening that, “Buttercup Bakery in the East Market is temporarily closed. This afternoon the Bakery discovered a rodent in its stall and the stall was immediately closed. To address the situation, the Market’s pest control contractor will service the entire East Market tonight.”

City Councilman Brandon Scott also announced the closure of that stall and another as well: “For all those in Baltimore who have shared the video of rodents in the bakery facility in Lexington Market the facility along with another has been closed by the Health Department.”

The video was originally posted to social media Thursday afternoon.

This article will be updated.