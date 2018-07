Baltimore police were searching for a suspect Saturday night who ran into Leakin Park after shooting at an officer.

The officer was not injured, said police spokesman Det. Jeremy Silbert.

The incident happened in the 1600 block of Lorman Court at around 8:20 p.m.

Police shut down several roads leading into the park.

No further details were immediately available.

