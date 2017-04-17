Red Cross shelters dozens of Lanvale Towers residents displaced by fire

The American Red Cross sheltered 33 of the displaced residents of Lanvale Towers after a two-alarm fire broke out in the apartment building on Sunday.

The Red Cross sheltered the residents at the Oliver Street Community Center overnight, and the number of people seeking the agency's services rose to 42 by noon Monday, said spokeswoman Lenore Koors.

The fire, which broke out at the building at 1300 East Lanvale St. in Oliver at about 3:30 p.m., released thick black smoke that could be seen from across the city. It took firefighters about an hour to bring it under control.

No one was injured. Fire department spokeswoman Blair Adams said she had no update Monday on the cause of the fire.

Lanvale Towers officials did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

It was not clear how many people lived in the building. Officials said Sunday that 170 were displaced. Koors said there were 151 units in the building.

