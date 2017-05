The North Avenue ramp from the southbound Jones Falls Expressway in Baltimore is closed until further notice for "extensive concrete work," the city Department of Transportation announced Sunday night.

The closure, which was in effect at least as early as Saturday evening, caused traffic backups during Monday's rush hour.

It wasn't clear exactly what repairs were being done or how long they might take. No further information was released.

cmcampbell@baltsun.com

@cmcampbell6