Baltimore Jewish community gathers to mourn Pittsburgh synagogue shooting victims, unite against anti-Semitism

Nearly 1,000 members of Baltimore’s Jewish community gathered Sunday morning for a rapidly assembled ceremony to decry acts of anti-Semitism and to support each other after the shooting that killed 11 people inside a Pittsburgh synagogue on Saturday.

They were joined at the Baltimore Hebrew Congregation synagogue in Northwest Baltimore by several elected officials including Rep. John Sarbanes and Sen. Ben Cardin, who attended the University of Pittsburgh and spent many days in the Squirrel Hill neighborhood where the shooting took place.

“What happened in Pittsburgh was an attack on all of us,” said Cardin, also noting his wife’s roots in Western Pennsylvania. “This hits particularly hard. It brings out the worst memories in the history of mankind.”

Those who gathered expressed shock and sorrow and fear and anger that a gunman would attack a place of worship as friends and family members gathered for various Sabbath services, including a brit milah — a ritual circumcision ceremony at which a baby boy also receives his Hebrew name.

The gunman attacked the Tree of Life Congregation in Pittsburgh on Saturday morning with an assault-style rifle and three handguns, opening fire just before 10 a.m. and killing 11 people during a nearly 20-minute shooting spree. The suspect, Robert Bowers, was arrested and charged with 29 federal counts in one of the deadliest attacks on Jews in U.S. history.

The attack wounded six others, including four police officers who confronted Bowers outside the synagogue, authorities said. No children were among the dead or wounded.

As Bowers left the synagogue he exchanged gunfire with police and was shot several times. After a brief standoff, he surrendered. Bowers was reported in fair condition at a hospital in Pittsburgh. The charges against him include weapons offenses and hate crimes.

Baltimore Hebrew Congregation Rabbi Andrew Busch said the gathering was meant as a “show of solidarity, compassion and mourning with our fellow congregation in Pittsburgh.”

But he also wanted to demonstrate the community’s determination to continue to “live our Jewish lives,” continue to gather at synagogues and to show “that we do not fold in the face of anti-Semitic hatred.”

During the service, Rabbi Elissa Sachs-Kohen said her “heart is so heavy this morning” with “pain and bewilderment” that someone could hold such a “perverted” hatred to justify murder. She encouraged those who had attended the service to do more than post crying emojis on social media.

“Today we mourn. Tomorrow let us stand strong together. Because crying emojis are not enough,” she said.

Anita Rozenel, a member of the Beth Tfiloh congregation in Pikesville, said she received an email Saturday night about Sunday’s ceremony and said she had to attend given how much hateful rhetoric is being spread across the nation.

“I’m trying to stay positive and think that this is an isolated incident, but the rhetoric is frightening,” she said. “It’s giving people a license to say and do whatever they want.”

Rozenel worries that others who share anti-Semitic hatred may feel “empowered” by the shooting.

“That’s very scary,” said the retired Baltimore County public school teacher. “But I have tremendous faith in the human race.”

Sylvan Cornblatt, 81, did not share her hopeful assessment. He advocates for forming armed auxiliary units to protect every synagogue across the nation.

“To do less is ridiculous,” said Cornblatt, adding that the history of Nazi Germany and the Holocaust should serve as a warning. “I’ve always thought that what has happened in the past could be replicated here in the United States. I fear this is just the beginning.”

Across the nation and in Maryland hate crimes have been on the rise.

The state’s experience echoes a national increase in reported hate crimes, reversing what had been a long, gradual decline.

Maryland law enforcement agencies received 398 reports of hate or bias last year — alleged incidents that ranged from vandalism and intimidation to threats and attacks, according to the Maryland State Police and hundreds of pages of records reviewed by The Baltimore Sun after a public information request. The reported incidents represented an increase of 35 percent from 2016 — and a pace of more than one report a day.

After blacks, Jews were the second most frequent target of hate crimes in Maryland last year, according to an investigation by The Sun.

Nationally, the number of hate crimes reported to the FBI rose 5 percent to 6,121 in 2016, the last year for which national numbers were available. Hate crimes reported to police in the 10 largest U.S. cities rose 13 percent last year, according to researchers at California State University, San Bernardino.

For Sunday, at least, the political rhetoric was of unity. Rival candidates for the post of Baltimore County executive — Democrat John Olszewski Jr. and Republican Al Redmer — stood arm-in-arm with current executive Donald Mohler singing “Olam Chesed.”

“My heart is broken,” Olszewski said.

“It’s tragic,” Redmer added.

Howard Libit, executive director for the Baltimore Jewish Council, said the ceremony his group helped to organize was about unity.

“This is a desire for the community to come together,” Libit said. “All of us want to stand together against hate.”

Baltimore Sun reporter Catherine Rentz contributed to this article.

