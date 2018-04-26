St. Vincent de Paul Cemetery installs memorial to victims of Irish famine

Between 1845 and 1855, as the Great Famine raged, more than a million people left their native Ireland for the United States, including about 70,000 who settled in Baltimore.

Most were desperately poor. Many were sick and starving. And of the Baltimore group, some 2,000 suffered a second indignity.

Their final resting place, St. Vincent de Paul Cemetery, became so badly desecrated by vandals in the mid-20th century that the Archdiocese of Baltimore had its headstones bulldozed. And the graveyard then became overrun with trash and weeds.

They’ve finally gotten a measure of redemption.

About 70 people gathered at the cemetery in Clifton Park in Northeast Baltimore on Saturday to celebrate the completion of the site cleanup — and to install a commemorative stone in honor of the victims of the Great Famine who lie in unmarked graves there and around the world.

Bill Fahey is the Irish-American activist who donated the stone, and Fahey — a spry 90-year-old from Staten Island, N.Y. — might well have been describing all the people buried at the site when he explained his longtime commitment to honoring victims of the Great Famine.

“These people were dehumanized, and to leave them in the ground with nothing over them was terrible, especially as they were innocent,” he said after a 30-minute ceremony. “We should always remember those who came before.”

Many of those in attendance were members of the Friends of St. Vincent Cemetery, a group of people whose ancestors are buried in the graveyard.

The organization came together in 2010 with the goal of cleaning up the site, a 5.3-acre spread on a hillside in the midst of the Clifton Park Golf Course.

Stephanie Town, the founder and president of the group and its energetic driving force, has 26 ancestors buried in the cemetery.

Over the past eight years, she has established a network of dozens of members across the country and spearheaded the work of about 1,000 volunteers who have cut trees and brush and removed more than 300 tons of trash.

Saturday was the group’s first get-together since they finished clearing the site in February.

Cheryl Lesage has been a member of the Friends of St. Vincent Cemetery for two years.

Lesage, a Baltimore native, was in the midst of tracing her own family’s Irish lineage when she learned of the group and its efforts.

She had never heard of the cemetery, but she soon learned that at least 30 of her ancestors — with the names Houlehan, Collison and Kearney — were buried there.

She sounded emotional as she gazed across what is now a lush green hillside that offers an unobstructed view of the city.

“You have no idea what this used to look like,” she said. “It’s absolutely beautiful compared to what it was.”

Joyce Erway, an amateur archivist who began studying her own family’s roots in the 1990s, has helped the organization expand the list of known burials in St. Vincent’s from 450 to its current number of 3,841.

More than half are individuals of Irish descent, Town says, with Italian- and German-Americans making up most of the rest. About two dozen African-Americans are interred there as well.

The cemetery’s population is largely Irish because many of the tens of thousands of immigrants who settled in Baltimore during the famine years made St. Vincent de Paul their home church.

The parish opened the cemetery on five acres it purchased from what was then the Johns Hopkins estate in 1853.

A grisly chapter in local history began a century later, when bands of local teens began sneaking into the cemetery at night, digging up bodies and leaving them on the golf course in what by then was Clifton Park.

The depravity — probably part of gang initiation rites — continued for years.

The Archdiocese, lacking the funds to secure the grounds, worked with the city to have the headstones bulldozed in the early 1980s as a way of obscuring the locations of the deceased. The trash accumulated in the years since.

Town says she decided long ago not to dwell on any mistakes that might have been made in the past, but rather to focus on ensuring the deceased receive their due now and in the future.

She involved several local Irish heritage groups in the cleanup effort and says she’s grateful the Archdiocese donated a $10,000 grant to the cause.

Her nonprofit is now hoping to raise money to complete a permanent memorial that would allow visitors to walk along a path at the summit of the grounds, observe the cemetery’s 144 surviving headstones, and spend time in a meditative labyrinth.

Fahey has been on his own commemorative mission for years.

He has worked with a Dublin-based group, the Committee for the Commemoration of Irish Famine Victims, to create the International Hunger Markers Project, a mission that has planted memorials throughout Ireland and in the United States to identify the often unmarked graves of the famine’s hundreds of thousands of victims.

He donated the commemorative gravestone to the St. Vincent project two years ago, but the site wasn’t ready, and officials of the Irish Railroad Workers Museum in Baltimore volunteered to keep it in storage.

Fahey began planning his trip to Baltimore after learning that Town’s group had prepared the cemetery, and Saturday proved the right occasion.

After Monsignor John Fitzgerald, chaplain of the Ancient Order of Hibernians in Towson, blessed the new site, Fahey thanked the volunteers who had made the day possible, stood near the American and Irish flags that flanked the stone, and spoke of those who lost their lives as a result of the famine.

“People say a million people died, and it’s true,” he said. “But those people had names. And with your help, we’re remembering them today.”

