ICE arrests 498 across the country, including 28 in Baltimore

Federal immigration officials say 28 people have been arrested in Baltimore during a nationwide sweep that targeted "sanctuary" jurisdictions.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement said Thursday that the four-day operation targeted people wanted for immigration violations. Of the 498 people taken into custody across the country this week, 317 had criminal convictions.

In Baltimore, the arrests include a woman who is a citizen of El Salvador and entered the U.S. illegally on a fraudulent passport, ICE said in a news release. The statement says the woman was previously convicted on charges of first-degree assault and was released from detention in Maryland before ICE made the arrest.

ICE officials did not identify the woman, but added that she was “previously charged with attempted murder/conspiracy to commit murder.”

The news release did not provide details about the other 27 detainees in Baltimore.

ICE says the operation focused on cities and regions that limit their cooperation with federal immigration officials conducting investigations.

Aside from the arrests in Baltimore, ICE said it made arrests in Philadelphia (107), Los Angeles (101), Denver (63), Massachusetts (50), New York (45), Portland, Ore. (33), Cook County, Illinois (30), Santa Clara County, Calif (27); and Washington, D.C. (14).

“Sanctuary jurisdictions that do not honor detainers or allow us access to jails and prisons are shielding criminal aliens from immigration enforcement and creating a magnet for illegal immigration,” ICE Acting Director Tom Homan said in the news release. “As a result, ICE is forced to dedicate more resources to conduct at-large arrests in these communities.”

