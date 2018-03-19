St. Vincent de Paul rapid rehousing program to expand, offer employment services

St. Vincent de Paul of Baltimore is expanding its rapid re-housing program to serve 110 families and adding more employment services with the help of a $1 million federal grant.

A multi-disciplinary team will work with formerly homeless people participating in programs to get them into homes, and help them navigate the various systems, rules and barriers they might encounter while trying to find permanent housing, jobs and supportive services.

Before the expansion, the nonprofit was serving 65 families in its rapid re-housing program that seeks to find homes for adults and children in market-rate rentals near their schools and support networks.

“We are thrilled to be able to expand these vitally needed, rapid re-housing services in Baltimore, and are especially pleased to integrate the navigator employment services into our program,” Mary Rode, St. Vincent’s chief operating officer, said in a statement. “A multi-faceted approach to homeless services has proven to be successful, and we look forward to expanding the impact of these services and significantly reducing family homelessness.”

Mayor Catherine Pugh is expected to join other local leaders for a ceremony Tuesday to mark the expansion and explain the new employment navigation services.

Money from the Harry and Jeanette Weinberg Foundation and other funding sources is contributing to the additional services, including embedding employment navigators into the housing program.

St. Vincent de Paul has a $23 million operating budget, runs 18 programs and serves thousands of people each year.

