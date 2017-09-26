One Baltimore classroom reaches 114 degrees: 'It was impossible to learn.'

Patterson High School sophomore Ahyonia Price loves to learn. Usually, the concepts taught in her honors biology class come easily to her.

But Monday, she felt crippled by a pounding headache. Her asthma started acting up. She put her head onto her desk instead of working on how to translate DNA to RNA. It was just too hot in her classroom, she said.

Some Patterson High classrooms topped 100 degrees Monday. One frustrated teacher posted a photo to Twitter that showed a classroom thermometer reaching 114 degrees.

"It was impossible to learn," Price, 16, said.

District officials plan to cool all school buildings in the next five years, but nearly 50 schools, including Patterson, remain without air conditioning. That can be brutal on a day like Monday, when temperatures across Baltimore approached 90 degrees. Baltimore County outfitted 20 schools with air conditioning over the summer, leaving only 13 schools in that district without it.

Kerry Graham teaches English in a second-floor classroom that topped 110 degrees Monday, according to the electronic thermometer she has in her class. She keeps the lights off and hangs curtains from almost every window to block the sun, which bares down on her side of the building. There are portable fans, purchased by Graham, positioned around her classroom.

But those measures do little to beat the heat. On Tuesday at 9:15 a.m., Graham’s classroom had already reached 88 degrees, according to the thermometer. It was 71 degrees outside. By 2:15, it was at 102.

“I taught in Nigeria, and it didn’t feel like this,” Graham said.

Allison Greco A thermometer reads 114 degrees in a classroom at Patterson High School on Monday in this photograph posted on Twitter by Patterson English teacher Allison Greco. A thermometer reads 114 degrees in a classroom at Patterson High School on Monday in this photograph posted on Twitter by Patterson English teacher Allison Greco. (Allison Greco)

Teachers say the heat makes it difficult for them to teach and for students to learn. Graham had to shout out questions about “Antigone” over the loud whir of her fans. Students often step out of her class to grab drinks of water.

“It’s become the reality,” she said.

Keith Scroggins, city schools’ chief operating officer, said the district does not have the funding immediately available to air-condition in all its schools. The district chooses to close schools early due to excessive heat on a “case-by-case basis,” and he said doing so creates a slew of other complications.

“Those children miss out on educational opportunities,” he said.

Patterson is one of the 23 to 28 schools slated that will receive a new building or significant renovations under the 21st Century Schools program, a $1 billion initiative to replace some of Baltimore’s aging schools. Patterson High School was constructed in 1960, according to the district’s Jacobs Report.

“At least Patterson is on the drawing board to be a completely new school in the next couple of years,” Scroggins said.

But as they wait, teachers said the heat constitutes an “injustice.”

“Look at what this says to the kids in Baltimore City, the majority of whom are black or brown and are just supposed to suck it up,” said English teacher Allison Greco. “It’s continually teaching them they’re not worth what someone five miles away is.”

Greco’s second-floor classroom reached 95 degrees by 1:05 p.m. Tuesday, a day the forecasted high is 85.

Scroggins said the district works with principals to “rearrange things” within the school when temperatures spike. That can mean asking teachers to hold classes in the cafeteria or other cooler spaces, he said. Patterson High School’s principal was not immediately available for comment.

“We’re trying to work with him to see if creative measures can be taken to try and make the situation better,” Scroggins said.

Gov. Larry Hogan ordered all Maryland schools open after Labor Day this year, a move he partially attributed to helping students in schools without air conditioning.

The dispute over school air conditioning hit a fever pitch in 2016, when the state Board of Public Works voted to withhold millions of dollars in school construction money from Baltimore and Baltimore County unless officials agreed to install air conditioning in all classrooms by the start of the school year. Those two counties were the only school districts in the state with a large number of schools without air conditioning.

The board reinstated the money in January, after the school districts presented plans to cool all their buildings within the next few years.

On Wednesday, the high in Baltimore is forecasted to be around 88 degrees, but temperatures are expected to cool to more typical fall weather by Friday.

“The heat wave is always temporary,” Scroggins said Tuesday. “Today is cooler than yesterday.”

