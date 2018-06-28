Plume of brown substance flowing into Baltimore Inner Harbor waters

Several agencies said they were investigating a plume of brown substance that was flowing into the Baltimore harbor near the U.S.S. Constellation on Thursday.

Blue Water Baltimore said its Baltimore Harbor Waterkeeper team was looking into the situation, calling it a “major pollution event.”

“Indications point to our storm drain system,” the group tweeted.

The Baltimore Fire Department was on the scene Thursday afternoon. A preliminary investigation showed that the substance wasn’t a hazard to people walking along the Inner Harbor pavilion, the department said in a tweet.

The city’s Office of Emergency management also said it was monitoring the incident.

This article will be updated.