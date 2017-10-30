Photos of Baltimore private school students' racially offensive Halloween costumes create stir online

Two elite Baltimore schools are responding to photos posted on social media over the weekend of students dressed in racially charged Halloween costumes.

One of the photos shows two teens dressed in orange jumpsuits with a racial slur in the caption. They were identified as students of North Baltimore private schools Gilman School and Roland Park Country School, in a statement from the schools.

Another photo depicts a young person — not a student at either school, according to a statement from the schools — dressed in an orange suit with the name “Freddie Gray” on the back. Gray died from injuries sustained in police custody in 2015, a case that has drawn national attention after the city broke out into rioting following his death.

In the joint statement issued Monday morning, Gilman and Roland Park condemned the incident and said they are investigating what happened.

“Know that we take any situation involving our students seriously, and this is no exception,” the schools said in a joint statement. “Please understand that many involved in this situation are minors and we respectfully remind you of this as we work through the details.”

In their statement, the schools said the photos were taken at separate functions and combined in a social media post. The individuals who took the pictures, captioned and shared them online are not students, the schools said.

The Philosophy Club of Notre Dame University of Maryland holds a discussion called "Is your Halloween costume offensive?" (Algerina Perna, Baltimore Sun video) The Philosophy Club of Notre Dame University of Maryland holds a discussion called "Is your Halloween costume offensive?" (Algerina Perna, Baltimore Sun video) SEE MORE VIDEOS

sarah.gantz@baltsun.com

twitter.com/sarahgantz