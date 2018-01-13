Missing teacher found dead in his car in West Baltimore

Gregory D. Ferrell, an eighth-grade teacher who had been missing for weeks, was found dead Saturday in his car parked on a busy West Baltimore street.

The 56-year-old, a teacher at Monarch Academy Baltimore in the Coldstream Homestead Montebello neighborhood of Northeast Baltimore, was last seen Dec. 29. He was found at about 4 p.m. Saturday in the 1900 block of W. Baltimore St., without any signs of trauma, police said.

Police did not say how long Ferrell had been dead or how long his car had been parked there, just a block away from Bon Secours Hospital. They said the vehicle had tinted windows.

Ferrell was in his first year teaching at Monarch, and school officials said Friday they were hoping for his safe return.

Police had said they considered Ferrell a “critical missing person” because he had stopped using social media and his credit cards soon after he was last seen late last month at Melba’s Place, a bar on Greenmount Avenue in the Abell neighborhood.

Ferrell’s body was taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, where an autopsy will be conducted to determine the cause of his death.

Anyone with information about Ferrell’s death is asked to call Baltimore police missing-persons detectives at 443-984-7385 or homicide detectives at 410-396-2100. Those who wish to remain anonymous can call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP or text tips to 443-902-4824.

sdance@baltsun.com

twitter.com/ssdance