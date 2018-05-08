Funeral, public viewing for slain Baltimore City College lacrosse captain set for this weekend

A public viewing and funeral for Ray Glasgow III, the 17-year-old Baltimore City College high school junior who was killed in the city last weekend, are scheduled for this weekend, according to the teen’s father.

The public viewing will take place from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday at Vaughn Greene Funeral Home, 4905 York Road in Baltimore, Ray Glasgow Jr. said.

A wake is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. Saturday, followed by an 11 a.m. funeral, at Perfecting Prayer & Praise Ministries, 7610 Baltimore Annapolis Blvd., in Glen Burnie.

Glasgow, a two-sport varsity athlete at City, was shot to death about 6 p.m. Saturday in the 100 block of South Eden St.while sitting in a car with friends near his old middle school, City Springs Elementary/Middle, in what police say was a case of mistaken identity.

The lacrosse team captain had attended prom a week earlier, visited Hampton University on a college tour with his dad in recent weeks and had been excited to lead the Knights in their Division A city boys lacrosse championship rematch Monday against Mervo, his father said.

His death cast a pall over the championship game, and his City teammates raised his No. 10 jersey on their sticks in a salute before the game, which Mervo won, 9-7.

cmcampbell@baltsun.com

twitter.com/cmcampbell6