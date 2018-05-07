Dad of slain Baltimore City College student says son had his eyes set on attending Hampton University

Ray Glasgow III had recently visited Hampton University with his father to tour the campus. He’d worn a light blue suit to his Baltimore City College high school prom a week ago. The lacrosse team captain had been brimming with excitement about Monday’s rematch with Mervo for the city championship.

But the 17-year-old high school junior’s life was cut short Saturday when he was shot to death near his former middle school in Southeast Baltimore — the 95th homicide victim in the city this year.

His father, Ray Glasgow Jr., 35, called him “a better me.”

“My son was everything I wanted to be growing up,” Glasgow said Monday. “He was a better me. I used to tell him that all the time. If I could be anybody in the world I would want to be him, because the sky was the limit for him. He was an unbelievable kid.”

The championship game has been rescheduled for 7 p.m. Glasgow’s fellow alumni of City Springs Elementary/Middle School will release balloons in that school’s parking lot at 6:30 p.m.

Police Commissioner Darryl De Sousa said the teen was not the intended target of the shooting. De Sousa called the killing a tragedy, saying the teen was not involved in any sort of criminal activity.

The teen was shot to death about 6 p.m. Saturday in the 100 block of South Eden Street, near the City Springs field. Police said the suspect drove a white Nissan Altima and are asking anyone with information to call 1-866-7LOCKUP. An 18-year-old was also injured in the shooting.

His coaches said he was a leader on the football and lacrosse teams who played smart and worked hard.

“Ray got the boys ignited. He got a fire under them,” City College lacrosse coach coach Anthony “Merc” Ryan said. “You see the enthusiasm he had for it all.”

When the teenager wasn’t at athletic workouts, Ray Glasgow Jr. said, his son would go to the movies with friends in Towson or White Marsh, or help paint houses with his company, Glasgow Professional Painting.

He had good grades and a competitive spirit that drew his classmates and teammates to him, his father said.

“He just wanted to win,” Glasgow said. “Whether it was a scrimmage or a regular season game, a championship game, he always wanted to win. A lot of players looked up to him since elementary school, on the field or in the classroom.”

“He wanted to win in the right way,” he added. “He was willing to work as hard as he had to on the field and in the classroom.”

The junior had immediately felt at home at Hampton University when they toured the campus of the historically black institution in Virginia, his father said.

“It was one of his No. 1 colleges he wanted to go to,” Glasgow said.

Ray III, his father’s only biological son, was a “daddy’s boy,” he said.

“He was just a great kid all the way around,” Glasgow said, “loved by all.”

Baltimore Sun reporter Tim Prudente contributed to this article.

