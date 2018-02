A firefighter suffered non-life-threatening injuries while responding to a two-alarm fire in West Baltimore early Saturday morning, according to a Baltimore Fire Department tweet.

The firefighter was taken to Mercy Medical Center and treated for a knee injury before being released.

The fire, which occurred at about 3:30 a.m. on West Gilmor Street, was brought under control by the time of the tweet, at about 7:30.

No further details were available midday Saturday.