Cruise ship approached Baltimore pier too fast in gangway crash, report says

Associated Press
NTSB report: Cruise ship was going too fast when it crashed into Baltimore pier.

The National Transportation Safety Board says a cruise ship returning from the Bahamas last year approached a Baltimore pier too quickly and at too steep an angle before it struck a gangway and caused nearly $2.1 million in damage.

An accident brief released Tuesday finds that the Carnival Pride's staff captain, the second in command, allowed the ship to approach the pier too fast and at a steep angle as it docked in May 2016. It says the staff captain recognized the problem, but wasn't able to assume manual control.

No one was injured, but the gangway fell, crushing three vehicles on the pier. The gangway also was destroyed and the ship's hull was damaged, along with a mooring platform.

