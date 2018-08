Units with the Baltimore Fire Department responded to a blaze early Thursday morning at Clipper Road and Druid Park Drive in Woodberry in Northwest Baltimore.

Police closed off those streets to traffic as firefighters remained on the scene. Online records say the building, at 3535 Clipper Road, belongs to the Charles E Bristor Co.

A man at the scene said he worked in the building but didn’t want to talk about it.

