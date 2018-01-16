Bolton Hill apartment building damaged in fire Tuesday morning, Baltimore officials say

The Baltimore Fire department responded to a blaze in a three-story apartment building Tuesday morning in the Bolton Hill neighborhood, officials said.

Firefighters were called to the 1500 block of W. Mount Royal Avenue just before 7:30 a.m., said department spokeswoman Blair Skinner. There was fire showing from the second and third floors of the apartment building, which was mostly vacant, Skinner said.

The flames were under control by 7:55 a.m., Skinner said, and no injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

