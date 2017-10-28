Man fleeing MTA police dies in crash on Dundalk Avenue in Baltimore

A driver who police say fled the Maryland Transportation Authority officers died Saturday morning after crashing into two other vehicles in Southeast Baltimore.

Baltimore police said toll authority police stopped a silver 2013 Nissan on Interstate 95 just after 12:30 a.m. for a traffic violation when the driver fled at high speed as officers approached the vehicle.

The driver got off at the Dundalk Avenue exit, but the authority officers decided not to pursue, city police said.

When the Nissan came to the intersection of Dundalk and Holabird avenues just inside the city limits, the driver ran a red light and struck a Cadillac and a Jeep Patriot before crashing into a utility pole, police said.



The Nissan driver, who was ejected from the car, was pronounced dead at the scene after toll authority police arrived.



The drivers of the Cadillac and Jeep were not injured. Police did not specify the age or gender of the Nissan driver.



