Police: Motorcycle passenger killed in South Baltimore crash

A 34-year-old woman was killed in a motorcycle crash in South Baltimore on Friday, police said.

The woman was riding on a motorcycle operated by a 47-year-old man and traveling westbound on the 1300 block of West Patapsco Avenue around 5 p.m., police said.

Investigators believe the driver lost control of the motorcycle just before it crashed, according to police.

The woman was transported to an area hospital, where she died from her injuries, police said. The man was also taken to an area hospital for treatment although police did not describe his condition.

There were no other vehicles involved. Police are asking any witness to call 410-396-2606.

