'Everybody is basically scared': After Florida school shooting, Baltimore students talk guns

The students at Excel Academy in West Baltimore don’t fear school shootings.

In a city where bullets pop almost everywhere else — when they’re walking home from school, riding a city bus, hanging out with friends, sitting on their porches, even just taking out the trash — their alternative public high school, with its brick walls and metal detector at the door, is one of the few places they feel safe.

The students have lost seven schoolmates to gun violence over the last two school years, and can share stories going back years before that about the havoc guns have wrought in their lives.

Like their peers at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., where a gunman last month shot 17 students and faculty to death, the Excel students have strong thoughts and feelings about the impact of gun violence on their lives, and the changes they want to see locally and nationwide.

And like their peers in Parkland, they want leaders to listen to what they have to say.

“The older people in power, they just hear about it. We see it,” said Deon Jones, an 18-year-old senior at Excel. “With the kids who have passed away at this school, we’ve seen how it affected their family and how it affected their friends.”

“We are the future,” said Raydonna Hawkins, a 17-year-old senior. “If we don’t speak, nobody will ever hear our words.”

Amid the national debate over gun control in the wake of the Parkland shooting, and ahead of student-led walkouts and marches for gun control in Washington, Annapolis and around the country this month, The Baltimore Sun sat down with seven students at Excel to listen. The students were chosen by Principal Tammatha Woodhouse, who described them as typical of the alternative high school.

Asked how many of their loved ones had been shot, the participants struggled to calculate the toll.

“Quite a few,” one said.

“Too many to count,” said another.

“You’re talking about my whole life?” asked a third.

But they were ready with stories of loved ones lost — a parent, a sibling, a best friend, neighbors — and of witnessing shootings firsthand.

They talked openly of the trauma they’ve suffered, which they said simmers just below the surface and which they work to suppress, lest it cause them to act out and derail their plans to get out of Baltimore for good.

Deaundra Fisher said her older brother was killed about five years ago. She later witnessed the shooting of her young nephew.

“They say it’s more love in the world than hurt,” said Fisher, an 18-year-old senior. “I want to go to where it’s love and not where everybody constantly getting hurt all the time.”

Dajona Bass, an 18-year-old senior, said her father was killed when she was six months old.

“It always makes me feel numb on the inside,” she said. “I didn’t really get to grow up with him or have a male figure in my life to guide me in the right way, or just things that a father can teach a daughter.

“Whoever took his life, they didn’t think about his little baby, or just what would go on with him being gone. I want to see everybody come together and I want the murder rate to stop going up. I just want everybody to be peaceful and just put the guns down.”

Baltimore, population about 615,000, suffered 342 homicides in 2017, a record per capita. It was the third straight year of more than 300 killings.

Arron Fleming, a 16-year-old junior, said he once saw a shooting from a few feet away.

“I feel like this whole city [is] a war zone for real, and it’s like I done got used to it,” he said. “Like it doesn’t faze me anymore.”

Hawkins said she’s tired of people dying every day in the city.

“You don’t want to go to sleep one day and wake up the next morning and somebody is telling you that somebody in your family, somebody that you love, has passed away. That hurts people and it affects people,” Hawkins said. “I would like to see more kids outside and playing and doing children things instead of locked up in a house because their family is scared for them to go outside.”

The students don’t know a world where gun violence isn’t ever-present, they said. At times, they feel like hostages in their own city. Several said they stay inside as much as possible.

Bass, who has twins, is attending Baltimore City Community College next year and plans to become a nurse practitioner. She said many students in Baltimore fear for their lives through no fault of their own — caught up in a silly beef among acquaintances, or some other violence that has nothing to do with them.

“Killing made the city so bad, everybody is basically scared and so cautious and worried about their life, we can’t live our life how we want to live,” she said. “We gotta live it to be extra safe, because you never know what people’s motives are or why they want to kill, or [if they are] just killing for no reason.”

The students said they were glad to have a metal detector at the entrance to their school, and think similar devices should be installed at all schools.

They rejected the idea, backed by the National Rifle Association and President Donald J. Trump, of arming teachers to protect students from shooters. Jones suggested arming teachers would be dangerous because a student might be able to overpower a teacher and take his or her gun.

The students said they believe the conversation around gun control should go far beyond school safety.

For starters, they said, buying a gun on the black market in Baltimore is much too easy.

“It’s as easy as walking down the street and getting some chips,” said John O’Neal, a 20-year-old senior.

The NRA is fighting calls for more gun control. The gun rights group says the FBI failed to respond to red flags raised through existing channels about the alleged shooter in Parkland, and has accused the media of stirring the debate for ratings.

“The government has proven it cannot keep you safe,” NRA spokeswoman Dana Loesch said this week. She asked why the Florida shooting has gotten so much attention when “thousands of grieving black mothers in Chicago” don’t get the same attention — a point the Baltimore students also made, in relation to grieving parents in Baltimore.

Trump, seen as an ally of gun rights advocates, surprised some on Wednesday when he called for gun control legislation. During a meeting with lawmakers broadcast live, the Republican president spoke of keeping guns from those with mental illness, restricting gun sales for the youngest adults and extending background checks to cover sales at gun shows and over the internet.