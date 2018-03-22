After Heather Cook case, Episcopal Church still lacks accountability, urgency, substance abuse report finds

The Episcopal Church U.S.A. still lacks sufficiently clear policies and record-keeping — and enough of a sense of urgency — to address the problem of substance abuse by clergy in its ranks.

That’s the finding of a report commissioned by one of its governing bodies in the wake of the death of a bicyclist in a hit-and-run drunk-driving accident in Baltimore in 2014.

The 29-page report, released Tuesday, concluded that policies and cultural attitudes within the national Episcopal church have long prevented clergy members and the communities they serve from taking appropriate steps in cases of “impaired clergy.”

The report cites several factors that have “disempowered” those who should take responsibility in such cases, including inconsistent vetting procedures in the hiring process, insufficient education on substance abuse within the church, and a “tension” within the church between “the high value placed on forgiveness” and the importance of taking responsibility for the consequences of behaviors.

“The abdication of accountability is of primary concern to the commission,” the report says.

The Episcopal Church commissioned the study just three months after Heather Elizabeth Cook — then bishop suffragan, or second-in-command, of the Diocese of Maryland — fatally struck 41-year-old cyclist Thomas Palermo while driving under the influence on Roland Ave. in North Baltimore Dec. 27, 2014.

The report focuses on several case studies involving deacons, priests and bishops over the past several decades, but it never mentions Cook by name or offers commentary on her case.

The Cook case roiled the city's cycling community and the national Episcopal Church.

A breathalyzer taken a half-hour after the collision measured Cook's blood-alcohol level at 0.22 percent, nearly three times the legal limit in Maryland.

Cook pleaded guilty in 2015 to charges of vehicular manslaughter, drunken driving, driving while texting and leaving the scene of an accident.

She’s now serving a seven-year sentence for manslaughter, having been denied parole at a hearing last May.

The church’s screening practices came under scrutiny when it emerged that Cook had pleaded guilty to a drunken-driving charge on the Eastern Shore four years earlier — and that the search committee that selected her had been aware of that 2010 arrest.

But diocesan officials said committee members were never privy to its details, and that the panel left it up to Cook to tell her electors about it.

Officials have said she alluded to the case in parish meetings, but only in vague terms.

Cook became the diocese’s first female bishop in May 2014.

The Episcopal Church deposed her as a bishop on May 1, 2015, and Cook resigned her position the same day. She entered her guilty pleas that September.

The 11-person Commission on Impairment and Leadership, which compiled the report, was chaired by the Very Rev. Martha J. Horne, the dean and president emerita of Virginia Theological Seminary, and included six current or former bishops, a marriage and family therapist, a physician, and the presiding bishop of Episcopal Church U.S.A., the Most Rev. Michael Bruce Curry.

It cites previous attempts by the church’s governing body, the General Convention, to address the problem of substance abuse. Those took the form of resolutions that the panel said “do not reflect the urgency and necessity of a clear, informed, consistent, and church-wide response to impairment.”

That language of the resolutions “reflects the ambivalence and indeed conflict inherent in the church’s general attitude toward this subject,” the report says, adding that they “do not reflect the urgency and necessity of a clear, informed, consistent, and church-wide response to impairment,” it continues.

The report also says the church-wide body “has no uniform set of practices and policies with regard to background checks and pre-employment investigations.”

It adds that the most commonly used system for clergy background checks includes a self-report questionnaire and employment history that has “no capability for verification,” and that, on the theological side, an inadequate understanding of the concept of forgiveness “has often inhibited or prevented appropriate and effective intervention.”

The authors conclude that making the necessary changes will call for “demanding a significant cultural shift across the church,” one for which church leaders must take shared responsibility.



Still the Rev. Canon Scott Slater of the Maryland diocese says it’s important to keep the report in perspective.



He says the national church has already tightened many procedures, in part by passing two pieces of legislation at its last General Convention in 2015.

The new rules updated policies regarding alcohol use and required more detailed screening of addiction history for those in the ordination process, he says.

He sees the report as part of an ongoing process within the Episcopal Church. “Nominating persons for the episcopacy has already gotten more rigorous for those with an addiction history,” he says, “and the recommendations from the report … will keep the momentum going that is already well underway in our denomination.”

