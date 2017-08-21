3,000 flock to Maryland Science Center to watch eclipse

About 3,000 people flocked to the Maryland Science Center in Baltimore Monday to see the first coast-to-coast solar eclipse in nearly a century.

Lines stretched out the front door as hundreds waited for their chance to get on rooftop to peer through telescopes made safe for viewing through special filters. Others donned special glasses. Still others used viewers made from pizza boxes, index cards and coffee cups.

"It's the SuperBowl of astronomy,” said Samantha Blau, a program manager at the Science Center. Blau said the eclipse will likely be the center’s busiest day of the year. “During the regular season people may not be paying attention, but everyone is paying attention today.”

The view is Baltimore was dimmed by storm clouds, but the sun peaked out multiple times — partially blocked out by the moon. The eclipse in Baltimore reached about 80 percent, while other parties of the country saw a full eclipse.

On top of the Science Center, visitors looked upward, hoping the sun would peak out from between storm clouds. Whenever it did, cheers would break out.

Alex Madsen, 16, Towson, came equipped with a viewer made out of a shoe box he tested in his backyard.

“It’s my first time ever seeing an eclipse,” he said. It’s incredible because the sun is something like 400 times bigger than the moon, but the moon is 400 times closer to us.”

Looking through the shoe box, his mom, Lauren, exclaimed: “Oh my god. Oh it’s so pretty. That’s amazing. Who knew an UGGs box could be so valuable?”

Dr. Lisa Schocket, associate professor of associate professor of ophthalmology at the University of Maryland School of Medicine, cautioned those about to gaze upwards about the dangerous of staring directly into the sun.

She said it's no more dangerous than another day, but most folks don’t typically have reason to stare.

“We see solar burns more commonly under other conditions, like psychosis or drugs,” she said.

On top of the Science Center, Baltimore Astronomical Society President Darryl Mason said it was his fifth time viewing at least a partial solar eclipse. He’s seen others in Antarctica, Argentina, Chili and Ecuador, he said.

“I like to see the diamond ring effect,” he said.

Dan Richman, a Johns Hopkins physicist from Mt. Vernon, said he thinks the eclipse generated so much excitement because it reminded us of our place in the universe.

“We don’t usually think about the fact that we are standing on the surface of the planet and we are orbiting this huge extremely bright star,” he said. “We just experience the daily cycle. You just take it for granted. But this is a … reminder than we are actually part of a Solar System; we are out in space. ... We orbit the center of the galaxy at an unbelievable speed.”

