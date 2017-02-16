'A Day Without Immigrants' movement spurs march, business closures in Baltimore

Hundreds gathered to parade and demonstrate Thursday in Patterson Park, while elsewhere in Baltimore notable restaurants ceased serving, businesses in Hispanic neighborhoods were closed and children of immigrant families stayed home from school.

The moves were part of an effort in cities across the U.S. called "A Day Without Immigrants," to protest President Donald Trump's stance on immigration, specifically executive orders to increase deportation of immigrants living in the country illegally, build a wall along the Mexican border and ban people from certain majority-Muslim countries from coming into the U.S.

Trump and his supporters say the policies are necessary to address urgent concerns about crime, terrorism and national security. On Thursday, Trump said he would release a new executive order on immigration, in response to a recent appellate ruling blocking an earlier order.

Thursday's protest began as a grass-roots effort in Washington, D.C., as a way to show the importance of immigrants to America's economy and way of life.

Baltimore's rally, organized by Artesanas Mexicanas, a group based at the Creative Alliance, attracted a diverse crowd: mothers pushing strollers; children and teens; artists and musicians. Hundreds marched from the Creative Alliance to Patterson Park. Chants of "Si, se puede" (Spanish for "Yes, one can") permeated the air as the crowd progressed, waving the flags of half a dozen countries.

March for A Day Without Immigrants Kim Hairston / Baltimore Sun People walk from the Creative Alliance to Patterson Park for a rally and march on A Day Without Immigrants Thursday. The day of protest is intended to demonstrate the role immigrants play across the country. Many stayed away from work or school and refused to spend money.

Chetara Alfaro was there with her husband, Raul, an undocumented immigrant from Honduras, and their children, Miguel, 7; Annalicia, 5; and Emilio, 2. She said she worries every day when Raul goes to work that he might not come back; some Southeast Baltimore residents have been detained in U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement raids.

"He provides for me and my kids, and if anything would ever happen to him, it would be a lot of hurt for me and my kids," she said. "This is a scary thing that's going on."

Raul moved to the U.S. 16 years ago.

"Immigrant communities — we are important to the economy for this country," he said. "And I'm here because I have three babies, and I don't know what happens if they send me back to my country."

March for A Day Without Immigrants Kim Hairston / Baltimore Sun Raul Alfaro of Highlandtown holds his son, Emilio, 2, as he listens to speeches during a rally for A Day Without Immigrants at Patterson Park.

Maria Gabriela Aldana Enriquez, education director for the Creative Alliance, who helped organize the march, came to the U.S. as a political asylee from Mexico in 1986. She said she was inspired to get involved following another weekend rally.

"It's beautiful to see so many businesses close today and really honoring this national and international movement of A Day Without Immigrants," Enriquez said. "What it's saying is making a statement about the value and importance of people who have been uprooted from their homes or have made the choice to come here for better opportunity for their families. And I think often times we don't hear those stories because people are scared."

Notable restaurants across Baltimore were among the businesses closed as a result of the demonstration. They included those in the city's prominent Foreman Wolf Restaurant Group, which operates Bar Vasquez, Charleston and others. .

"We will not operate today in support of our staff without whom it would be impossible to operate at all. #adaywithoutimmigrants," Foreman Wolf restaurants posted on their respective Facebook pages Thursday. A spokeswoman for the group said in an email that the company declined to elaborate.

Irena Stein also closed her three restaurants, Alma Cocina Latina in Canton, and Alkima and Azafran on Johns Hopkins University's Homewood campus. Stein, who is from Venezuela, said she made the decision to close after hearing from staff who planned to attend Thursday's rally.

"Everybody should be very active about protecting the word 'immigrant' and protecting the freedom that always has existed here," Stein said.

Losing a whole day of business at all three properties was not easy financially, she said. But as an immigrant, she felt compelled to take a stand against the fear-mongering surrounding immigration within Trump's administration.

"It's the treatment of it all that's ugly," she said. "They are using the word 'immigrant' in a very unclear, confusing, ugly way."

Customers were largely supportive, she said.

Other restaurants that closed Thursday included Cafe Cito, the Local Fry, Dovecoat Cafe, Sweet27 Bar, Sweet27 Bakery and Cafe, and Ekiben.

Ekiben Kim Hairston / Baltimore Sun Jimmy Matesevac of Lancaster, Pa., stopped by Ekiben for lunch, but the Fells Point restaurant was closed for A Day Without Immigrants.

Ekiben's owners expressed a similar sentiment.

"As immigrants and the sons of immigrants, the three owners of Ekiben have chosen to stand in solidarity with those affected by recent laws limiting immigration to our great country," a post on Ekiben's Facebook page read. Nick Yesupriya, one of the owners, declined to comment further.

Several hopeful customers who came to Ekiben for a steamed bun or rice bowl Thursday were understanding, and in some cases supportive, of the closure.

Jimmy Matesevac, a produce wholesaler based in Lancaster, Pa., was in Baltimore on business Thursday and found Ekiben was closed when he tried stopping there for lunch.

He said he was familiar with the protest prior to Thursday and had friends in the food industry standing in solidarity with the movement.

"The role that immigrants play in our food system is huge, from harvest to execution of venues to running of restaurants, to front of house, back of house, you know — these are people who feed America, and I think that that's really important to observe," Matesevac said.

Restaurants weren't the only businesses closed. Along Eastern Avenue in Highlandtown, storefronts ranging from a Cricket Wireless store to the Laundromat Lavanderia were closed for the day.

Local schools felt the impact, too.

When Vance Benton, the principal of Patterson High School in East Baltimore, heard large numbers of his Hispanic students might be taking Thursday off, he called them into the auditorium for a meeting before they left school on Wednesday. He said he told them, "If you are doing this, make it meaningful. Make it a work day, not a day off from school.

"If you aren't writing letters to the people who have the power, then it means nothing. If you are not calling people who have power, then it means nothing. That is what you need to do," he said he told them. "I am supporting your will to have your voice heard, and if you guys are doing that, be united. Be one voice."