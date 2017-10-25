Baltimore transportation supervisor Daryl Wade, a City College coach, charged in federal extortion case

Federal authorities have charged a supervisor in the Baltimore Department of Transportation over an alleged extortion plot involving construction permits.

The supervisor, Daryl Christopher Wade, 50, is accused of accepting $5,000 from an FBI informant in exchange for wiping out $17,000 of fines the informant’s company had incurred.

“We in cahoots now,” Wade said after receiving the payment, according to court documents.

In addition to working at the transportation department, Wade is the head football and basketball coach at City College. He is the son of Bob Wade, former NFL player, University of Maryland basketball coach and longtime city schools athletic director.

Daryl Wade made a brief appearance in court Wednesday afternoon. A federal magistrate agreed to release him while the case proceeds.

Warren Brown, Wade's attorney, said he was still reviewing the charges but that the allegations seemed small scale compared to most cases that land in federal court.

"I was surprised this ended up over here," Brown said.

The FBI began the investigation in March 2016, according to a criminal complaint filed against Wade. The court papers say agents learned of allegations involving extortion by more than one transportation department employee.

An employee in the city’s accounting office helped Wade wipe out the $17,000 in fines, according to the complaint. Her status was not immediately clear.

At the beginning of the investigation, agents met with the vice president of a Virginia company that held $55 million in contracts for sewer work in Baltimore. The executive described being approached by the owner of a Maryland construction and utilities company with a deal to make $1.3 million in fines go away.

The owner is only identified by the initials “J.S.” in court papers.

“I have something to tell you that you may be interested in,” J.S. wrote in a January 2016 text message to the executive. “Saving a lot of money for you.”

J.S. and the executive later had a meeting and went on a car ride, according to the complaint, in which J.S. relayed the message “if you want to play you got to pay.”

The executive rejected any deal and was brought on as an FBI informant.

The FBI recruited another informant to help with the case — a person who ran a construction business in Baltimore.

The informant told investigators that Wade had pulled him aside after a hearing in which he tried to dispute the $17,000 in city fines, according to the complaint.

At the direction of FBI agents, the second informant struck a deal to pay $5,000 to Wade to wipe out the fines, according to the complaint. The alleged deal would also cover any infractions in the future.

“Like I told you, uh, you good for life with me,” Wade allegedly told the informant.

