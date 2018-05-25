Baltimore summer youth curfew begins Friday; police will take kids home instead of to city-run centers

Baltimore officials said Friday they will begin enforcing the city’s summer curfew for youth tonight — but this year the mayor’s office is asking police to drop off kids at home, rather than taking them to city-run centers.

Under city law, children 13 and under must be inside from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m., while children ages 14 to 16 have an 11 p.m. to 6 a.m. curfew.

After a child is dropped off at home, city workers will visit the house to offer support services, Baltimore officials said.

“We want to address the needs of these families,” said Ebony Wilder, a spokeswoman for the Mayor’s Office of Human Services. “There is a curfew law, but this is a different approach to executing it.”

Police will take children who are unable to provide their home address or the name of a guardian to the Rita Church Community Center in East Baltimore or the Lillian Jones Recreation Center in West Baltimore. If a guardian can’t be identified, youth will be referred to the Baltimore City Department of Social Services.

The curfew is in effect from Friday through Aug. 26.

In 2014, the City Council passed an updated curfew law forcing kids off the streets as early as 9 p.m. over objections it would place too much stress on the Police Department and lead to conflicts between youths and officers.

The legislation increased penalties to $500, though they could be waived if parents and children attend counseling sessions provided by the city.

